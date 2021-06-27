Watch: Michael Murphy has departed but here's Jamie Brennan's goal against Down

Michael Murphy of Donegal leaves the pitch in the first half of the Ulster SFC match at at Páirc Esler. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
The departure of Michael Murphy with what appears to be a recurrence of his hamstring strain will be the main concern for Donegal supporters at half-time in Newry.
Murphy was taken off on 29 minutes and replaced by Jamie Brennan, who managed to score the only goal of the half to give Declan Bonner's team a 1-15 to 0-8 lead at the break. Here's the goal from The Sunday Game:
Michael Murphy watches on as Jamie Brennan scores a controversial goal for Donegal. They lead Down by 10 points at the break.
Watch highlights on #sundaygame on @rteone on 9.30pm pic.twitter.com/rWGFM33hck
