Watch: Michael Murphy has departed but here's Jamie Brennan's goal against Down

Michael Murphy of Donegal leaves the pitch in the first half of the Ulster SFC match at at Páirc Esler. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Alan Foley

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

The departure of Michael Murphy with what appears to be a recurrence of his hamstring strain will be the main concern for Donegal supporters at half-time in Newry.

Murphy was taken off on 29 minutes and replaced by Jamie Brennan, who managed to score the only goal of the half to give Declan Bonner's team a 1-15 to 0-8 lead at the break. Here's the goal from The Sunday Game:

