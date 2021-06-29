Convoy to host cross community minority sports programme for children

The Peace IV Cross Community and Cross Border Minority Sports Programme is set to recommence next month in Convoy on Monday, July 12th.



The programme, which is free, is aimed at those aged 5-12 and will give them the opportunity to take part in coach-led sessions in athletics, basketball, cricket and hockey.

Donegal Sports Partnership's Sports Project Officer, Hugh Carlin, is leading out on the initiative.

"Five hubs across Donegal, Tryone and Fermanagh have been selected to host the programme and we're looking forward to getting things back up and running again, after having to suspend activities last year because of restrictions," he said.

The five hubs are Convoy, Pettigo, Newtowncunningham, Irvinestown and Gortin.

"We have linked up with Scoil Bhríde in Convoy and Convoy Arsenal FC in Convoy for the first programme for 2021. We appreciate their help and support and we are getting things set up for July 12th. The programme in Convoy will run from 2 pm to 4 pm, for four consecutive Mondays beginning on Monday, July 12th. The Convoy programme will be capped at 60. The plan is to divide the participants into pods of 15 and they will focus on one of the four sports for each of the four weeks," Hugh added.

"The attraction of this programme is that it gives children and teenagers an opportunity to try out minority sports that they might not have engaged in at school, while also forming positive relationships with people that they would not normally socialise or play sport with. All four sports are outdoor based and all health guidelines will be adhered to," the sports project officer commented.

"We are working closely with local clubs and national governing bodies. It's great to have engagement with them and all coaches on the programme are fully qualified."

The Irvinestown programme will begin on Wednesday, July 7th, while the programme in Pettigo, Newtowncunningham and Gortin will commence later in the summer.

To register for the Convoy programme, follow this link.





The PEACE IV Programme is a cross-border initiative, financed through the European Regional Development fund (ERDF) of the European Union. It has been designed to support peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and the Border Region of Ireland. The European Union’s PEACE IV Programme is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body. As lead partner, Donegal County Council is responsible for the delivery of the PEACE IV programme.