Naomh Conaill cruise to victory over St Michael's

A Kieran Gallagher goal set Naomh Conaill on their way to a fourth successive win - this time at St Michael’s in the All-County Football League Division 1.

St Michael’s 0-10

Naomh Conaill 2-17

Martin Regan’s team have started impressively, following on from their wins over Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar and Ardara. Gallagher burst onto a pass from Charles McGuinness into space and Dean McColgan was beaten on 13 minutes.

The visitors were 1-4 to 0-2 in front at the end of the first quarter. Oran Doherty then set up McGuinness for a second goal in 19 minutes to give the Glenties-based side firm control. Caolan Toye kicked two for Kevin Gallagher’s team, who trailed 2-6 to 0-4 at the break.

Edward O’Reilly scored two points at the start of the second half, although those were wiped almost instantly by scores from McGuinness and Brendan McDyer. Dermot Molloy was in good form in front of the posts, with his side ticking along nicely to go 2-11 to 0-6 in front at the end of the third quarter.

Naomh Conaill kept the score going with the likes of Jason Campbell, Keelan McGill and Eoin Waide registering late scores and Kieran Gallagher also rattled the St Michael’s crossbar late on, with Martin McElhinney scoring three late points for the well-beaten locals.

St Michael’s: Dean McColgan; Stephen Doak, Liam Paul Ferry, Liam Kelly; Kyle McGarvey, Michael Gallagher, Ruairi Friel; Cian Kelly, Brain Creed; Edward O’Reilly (0-3, 1f), Martin McElhinney (0-4), Conan Brennan; Owen Kelly (0-1), Caolan Toye (0-2), Antoin McFadden. Subs: Oisin Cannon and Colin McFadden for McColgan and Gallagher (half-time),

Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath: Hughie Galagher, Jason Campbell (0-1), AJ Gallagher; Oran Doherty, Anthony Thompson, Kevin McGettigan; Leo McLoone, Ciaran Brennan; Brendan McDyer (0-3), Seamus Corcoran (0-3), Keelan McGill (0-1); Dermot Molloy (0-4), Charles McGuinness (1-3, 1f), Kieran Gallagher (1-0). Subs: Eoin Waide (0-1) and JD Boyle for McDyer and Doherty (47), John O’Malley (0-1), Conor Roarty and Daniel Gildea for Molloy, AJ Gallagher and Thompson (53)

Referee: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh).