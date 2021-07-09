Janine Boyle makes a big impression in the UK

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Ballybofey athlete Janine Boyle placed second in the prestigious 110m New-year Sprint final in Scotland last Sunday.

The New Year Sprint is the most enduring open athletics event in the UK. A handicap race held over 110 metres, the Sprint has been staged in Scotland on or around New Year's Day annually since 1870 attracting top class competition.

The event carries the biggest prize money anywhere in the country and with it goes the prestige and a place in history, with restrictions this year due to covid the event was held on July 4th and kept the long tradition going. Sunday's race was hotly contested with 12 heats, 4 semi-finals and one final.

The event has been in the calender since Janine Boyle’s training program was geared towards a big event like this since her arrival in Scotland in August last year, when she took up her post as a trainee optometrist at Specsavers in Gala alongside her Masters course.

For Janine lockdown did not put a halt to her training where she adapted with home gym sessions whilst maintaining a busy track schedule on top of her work and studies. Her fortnightly weekend work meant that Sunday morning training over the winter entailed 7.30am sessions before her 10am start at work. 


 
Yesterday’s performance reflected all the hard work she had put in on the track under the tutelage of Scottish coach Bruce Scott and the excellent strength and conditioning training she does under Donegal S&C Declan Gallagher who worked closely together in setting up individualised sessions for Janine.


 
This was her season opener and in her heat it showed. Although she won comfortably she looked tight. In her semi final in equally impressive style she flowed and looked more relaxed. She improved again in the final as she set about the task of  chasing down Molly Reville who started 3m in front. Her start was blistering as she ate up the distance in the first 20m but as the race progressed and with 20m to go Janine still had a metre to catch. She went right to the wire and looked to be there or there abouts on the line. The photo finish separated Molly Reville from Janine by 0.02 seconds with a winning time of 10.83 and Janine recording 10.85 on the clock.


 
A exciting start to the season as she looks to build upon towards the lead up to Scottish championships at the end of summer. 

