This year's Ulster semi-final venues confirmed to take place in the six counties

Ciaran Thompson of Donegal and Michael McKernan of Tyrone during the Allianz Football League Division 1. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
The Ulster Council have confirmed this year's Ulster SFC semi-finals will take place at northern venues - and they've already been chosen.
Tyrone sealed their place in the last four this afternoon when they ousted reigning champions Cavan on a 1-18 to 0-13 scoreline at Healy Park to set up a meeting with either Donegal or Derry, who play tomorrow. That contest will take place on Sunday, July 18, at 1:45pm at Brewster Park, Enniskillen.
The other semi-final will see Armagh play Monaghan at Pairc Esler in Newry on Saturday at 4pm on Saturday. The move is to accommodate crowds on a larger scale. Some 1700 were permitted to attend Donegal's win over Tyrone in the Ulster U-20 championship in Omagh last night.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.