This year's Ulster semi-final venues confirmed to take place in the six counties

Ciaran Thompson of Donegal and Michael McKernan of Tyrone during the Allianz Football League Division 1. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

The Ulster Council have confirmed this year's Ulster SFC semi-finals will take place at northern venues - and they've already been chosen.

Tyrone sealed their place in the last four this afternoon when they ousted reigning champions Cavan on a 1-18 to 0-13 scoreline at Healy Park to set up a meeting with either Donegal or Derry, who play tomorrow. That contest will take place on Sunday, July 18, at 1:45pm at Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

The other semi-final will see Armagh play Monaghan at Pairc Esler in Newry on Saturday at 4pm on Saturday. The move is to accommodate crowds on a larger scale. Some 1700 were permitted to attend Donegal's win over Tyrone in the Ulster U-20 championship in Omagh last night.

