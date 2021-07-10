Venue confirmation for Donegal U-20's Ulster semi-final

Ryan McFadden of Donegal fetches this high ball against Tyrone. Photo by Oliver McVeigh
Donegal and Monaghan both had impressive wins in their respective Eirgrid Ulster U-20 quarter-finals last night.
Gary Duffy's Donegal defeated Tyrone on a 1-12 to 1-9 scoreline in Omagh and the Farney County enjoyed a 2-9 to 0-11 win at Celtic Park against Derry.
Their semi-final meeting has been confirmed for this Friday at 8pm in Enniskillen's Brewster Park, with Down taking on Fermanagh at the Atheltic Grounds at the same time.
