Finn Harps sign Welshman Daniel Hawkins

Finn Harps sign Welshman Daniel Hawkins

Daniel Hawkins in the colours of Salford United

Reporter:

Courtesy of finnharps.com

Finn Harps this afternoon announced the signing of Dan Hawkins.

The Welshman came through the academy ranks of both Swansea and Hull City before signing for Salford City FC in 2019. He was part of the Salford squad that won the EFL Trophy earlier this year.

After the signing, Hawkins told club media: “It’s a great group of lads, they’ve welcomed me in really well to be fair. Hopefully now we can push as high up the table as possible.”

The forward sought the advice of former Finn Harps and current Derry City man Marc Walsh prior to making the move, having played together at Swansea. “I spoke to Marc [Walsh] and he was telling me that the standard of the league over here is really good and that definitely helped with my decision to come over.”

When asked what Harps fans can expect from their new man, he said: “ I’d like to think I’m high energy, sharp and good on the ball. I like to make things happen, chip in with goals and assists and excite the fans really.”

Ollie Horgan told finnharps.ie; “Dan has done well since he’s come in. We’ve probably lacked a bit in the final third at times this season and hopefully he can give us a boost at that end of the pitch.

"He’s a young lad and so there will be a bit of an adjustment for him making the move here, but we have a good group and we’re delighted to have Dan in the squad.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie