Tyrone's Ronan McNamee cleared to play against Donegal

Ronan McNamee of Tyrone leaves the pitch after being sent off during the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Cavan last Saturday
Tyrone full-back Ronan McNamee has won his appeal against the red card he received in last Saturday's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Cavan.
McNamee was given a straight red card by match referee David Gough for pushing Cavan's Conor Brady, and the Red Hand County took the case to the Central Hearings Committee this evening.
The offence was downgraded to a yellow card, which frees McNamee to play against Donegal in Sunday's semi-final in Enniskillen.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.