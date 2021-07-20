Donegal Town FC fundraiser cycle this weekend

Karl Lafferty is taking on a 370km charity cycle along with his friend Stephen Connell this weekend.



A Donegal Town FC underage coach, former Finn Harps player and underage Irish international player, Lafferty will be in the saddle from Cork to Donegal with the intention of raising funds for Donegal Town FC’s training and match equipment.



The joint-chairman of Donegal Town FC Rory Jordan said he’s delighted that Karl Lafferty has decided to make the club one of the beneficiaries of the charity cycle.



“It’s a wonderful gesture by Karl and Stephen and we wish them well on this cycling challenge,” he said. “Karl was an excellent footballer himself and the club is now so lucky to have him on board as a coach where he is passing on his experience and knowledge of the game to our young players.”

Rory said Donegal Town FC recognises that the pandemic has impacted greatly on people’s lives, with local businesses and community groups all affected.

“We are just glad to be able to get back playing our sport again,” he said.

“It’s been a busy few weeks and it’s brilliant to see so many young people back out playing football and attending training.

“So for Karl to decide to fundraise for our underage teams is amazing and we really appreciate what he is doing.”

Karl’s son and daughter, Ronan and Maebh, both play at underage with Maebh one of a large group of young lady footballers who have started training on Friday evenings.

“We cater for young players from U-6 up to U-16 and just recently, we sent a call out for the girls to come along on a Friday night to start training.

“We got a brilliant response and the numbers have been fantastic. Many of the girls who came along at the start would never have played the game before, so to see so many of them enjoying the training is just brilliant.”

The Club have set up a go fund me page and any support is appreciated – please click here