Donegal 2020 County final now provisionally fixed for last weekend in August

The Donegal county final of 2020 has been provisionally fixed for the weekend of 27/28/29 August after a meeting of the Donegal CCC last night.

The CCC have issued a statement after their meeting which re-examined the draft fixture schedule after Donegal's exit from the Ulster championship.

Among the items up for discussion at the meeting was the growing number of postponements due to Covid-19 and the fixing of the two big games left over from 2020 - the senior county final and the Intermediate Relegation play-off between Naomh Ultan and Naomh Colmcille.

The last weekend of August is also All-Ireland final weekend and it learned that the Co final will be played on the Saturday (28th) to avoid a clash.



The statement from the Donegal CCC reads:

"CCC CLG Dhún na nGall met last night to, inter alia, re-examine the draft fixture timetable published back in May that was the guide if Donegal went out at the semi-final stage of the Ulster Championship. As flagged last week (see link below) the number of games being postponed and the continued high incidence of Covid cases across the County has meant that the free weeks allowed to enable catch-up games to be played will now be fully utilised with double fixture for some clubs on the August Bank Holiday weekend. Rounds eight and nine of the league will now be pushed out until the weekends 6/7/8 and 13/14/15 of August.

"It is tentatively planned that the two major backlog games from last year – the Senior County final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill and the Intermediate Relegation Playoff- between Naomh Colmcille and Naomh Ultan - will be played the last weekend of August, ie the weekend 27/28/29. Round 1 hampionship fixtures will be two weeks later – the weekend of 10/11/12.

"There has been speculation in the media regarding the County final and this is simply a heads-up of the likely scenario envisaged by the CCC and it is hoped to officially confirm fixtures this weekend. This is not, however, definitive - the situation is fluid, as there are a number of other factors to be considered before official confirmation, eg if any clubs end up having three or more of their League games cancelled by the August Bank Holiday weekend.