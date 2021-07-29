Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Another first for Irish Offshore Rowing and Donegal Bay Rowing Club

Another first for Irish Offshore Rowing and Donegal Bay Rowing Club

Luke Keaney and Rozy Temple - selected to represent Ireland

There was another very proud day for the Donegal Bay Rowing Club as two of their athletes who competed in Kerry at the weekend have been selected to represent Ireland in the Mixed Quad at the World Beach Sprint Final in Portugal later this year.
Both our juniors and senior rowers preformed extremely well in both the beach sprints and endurance categories. Well done to all athletes.
Rosy Temple and Luke Keaney are two exceptional athletes who not only train very hard but give of their time to train junior and senior crews also, best of luck from all on the at Donegal Bay Rowing Club

