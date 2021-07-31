Eighth place for O'Donnell and Irish 4x400m mixed relay team in Olympic final

Christopher O'Donnell of Ireland during of the 4x400 metre mixed relay at the Olympic Stadium during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Chris O'Donnell and the Irish 4x400m mixed relay team finished in eighth place in the final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The former Magh Ene College Bundoran student, who is from Grange, Co Sligo, ran the final leg. Cillin Greene led out Ireland before Phil Healy and Sophie Becker. They finished with a time of 3:15.04.
Poland won, with the United States and Dominican Republic, both of whom were disqualified following the semi-finals before being reinstated, claimed silver and bronze.
That meant that 10 teams were competing in the final, with Ireland’s semi-final position changed back from second to fourth.
#Athletics— Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 31, 2021
Another super run from the Mixed 4x400m Relay team
They finish 8th in the Olympic final in a time of 3:15.04 - the second fastest time ever behind the national record they set yesterday
What an incredible two days it’s been for them #TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/CkUtFbsktG
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.