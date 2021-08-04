GAA stars show their worth on the fairways with first and second in Buncrana Hearts Classic

Sharon Smith presents Caolan McGonagle with his winner's prize in Buncrana last Sunday
Caolan McGonagle and Darach O'Connor might be more commonly seen on the GAA fields but they showed their abilities on the fairways at the weekend with a one-two in the Annual Buncrana Hearts Football Club Fundraising Classic.
The big hitting Buncrana and Donegal midfielder McGonagle made good use of his spare Sunday afternoon to play some remarkable golf. He shot a tremendous 27 points over his front 9 holes and managed to keep his composure over the back 9 to shoot another 18 points to amass his winning total of 45 points.
That was enough to seal the win over clubmate Darach O'Connor, who shot 42 points on the day. 'Jigger' lined out for Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland final against Kerry. Sean Murphy in third place, 42 points BOT.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.