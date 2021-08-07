07/08/2021

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Tokyo Olympics closing weekend

Live sport on TV this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

OLYMPIC GAMES
TOYKO 2020
RTE2, BBC, EUROSPORT

HORSE RACING
ASCOT
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 12,30

RUGBY
B&I LIONS V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM

HURLING
LIMERICK V WATERFORD
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 4PM

SOCCER
LEICESTER CITY V MAN CITY
UTV, 4.30PM

Rathcline conquer Connolly’s in 2020 Longford Division 2 football league final

Second half goals clinch the title for the Lanesboro club

Three second half goals clinched the Covid delayed 2020 Division 2 Football league title for Rathcline as they gradually asserted superiority over Sean Connolly’s in the final played in wet conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday night.

Longford U-16 ladies narrowly fail against Laois in Leinster title decider

Ladies Football Leinster U-16 'B' Championship Final

A late surge of five unanswered points in the final quarter was not enough for the Longford U-16 ladies as they narrowly missed out on Leinster glory in a two point defeat against Laois in the ‘B’ championship final at Hogan Park, Moate on Wednesday evening last week.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

OLYMPIC GAMES
TOKYO 2020
RTE2, BBC, EUROSPORT, 11.45

GOLF
HERO OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

HURLING
CORK V KILKENNY
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 2.30PM

HORSE RACING
CURRAGH & HAYDOCK
ITV4, 3.45PM

GOLF
ST JUDE INVITATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

