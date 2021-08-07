Venue, time and date set or Donegal's Ulster Ladies Senior Championship Final

Karen Guthrie skippered Donegal to the Ulster title in 2019
Donegal's dreams of a first ever TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Championship might be over but they can end the season on a high with a Ulster Ladies Senior Championship final to look forward to.
Maxi Curran's team lost out 2-12 to 2-7 to Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final on Bank Holiday Monday in Carrick-on-Shannon, but with the competition separate from the provincial championship at least knew they've still a chance of silverware.
A 6-16 to 2-17 win over Cavan back in June cemented their place in the Ulster final, which will take place in Omagh on Saturay, August 21, at 2pm, against Armagh.
In Donegal's absence from the competition last year, the Orchard County were Ulster champions. Donegal won their first ever provincial championship in 2015, Donegal were three-in-a-row winners 2017, 2018 and 2019.
