Keri Loughrey and Ellie Long named in Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17s squad for upcoming double-header

Donegal's Keri Loughrey and Ellie Long are part of the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17s squad for two friendly international games against Northern Ireland later this month.
Loughney, formerly of Buncrana Hearts and now playing with the Donegal Women’s League Under-17s and Sion Swifts' Long will be hoping to see action in the double-header with Northern Ireland, with one game in Dublin on Wednesday, August 18th followed by a trip to Belfast two days later.
The games will be vital preparation for the UEFA Women's Under-17 European Championship qualifiers in October when Ireland will take on Bulgaria, Hungary and Norway.
Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17 Squad
Goalkeepers: Claudia Keenan (Peamount United), Katie Keane (Shelbourne)
Defenders: Grace Fitzpatrick (Cork City), Eve Dossen (Galway WFC), Aoibhe Fleming (Peamount United), Liadan Clynch (Shamrock Rovers), Shauna Pearson (Treaty United), Meabh Russell (Cork City), Kate Thompson (Galway WFC), Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United)
Midfielders: Ellie O'Brien (Cork City), Keri Loughrey (Donegal Women's League), Orlaith O'Mahony (Shamrock Rovers), Leah Riley (Shelbourne), Grace Flanagan (Cork City), Ellie Long (Sion Swifts), Aoife Kelly (St Patrick's Carlow), Michaela Lawrence (Treaty United)
Forwards: Chloe Atkinson (Cork City), Joy Ralph (DLR Waves), Katie McCarn (Shelbourne), Héidí O'Sullivan (Treaty United), Katie Law (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)
International Friendly Games
Wednesday, August 18 | Republic of Ireland WU17 v Northern Ireland WU17 | AUL Complex, Dublin | KO 14:00
Friday, August 20 | Northern Ireland WU17 v Republic of Ireland WU17 | Queen's University, Belfast | KO 14:00
