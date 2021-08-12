12/08/2021

Search our Archive

Keri Loughrey and Ellie Long named in Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17s squad for upcoming double-header

Keri Loughrey and Ellie Long named in Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17s squad for upcoming double-header

Keri Loughrey

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Donegal's Keri Loughrey and Ellie Long are part of the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17s squad for two friendly international games against Northern Ireland later this month. 

Loughney, formerly of Buncrana Hearts and now playing with the Donegal Women’s League Under-17s and Sion Swifts' Long will be hoping to see action in the double-header with Northern Ireland, with one game in Dublin on Wednesday, August 18th followed by a trip to Belfast two days later.

The games will be vital preparation for the UEFA Women's Under-17 European Championship qualifiers in October when Ireland will take on Bulgaria, Hungary and Norway.

Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17 Squad
Goalkeepers: Claudia Keenan (Peamount United), Katie Keane (Shelbourne)
Defenders: Grace Fitzpatrick (Cork City), Eve Dossen (Galway WFC), Aoibhe Fleming (Peamount United), Liadan Clynch (Shamrock Rovers), Shauna Pearson (Treaty United), Meabh Russell (Cork City), Kate Thompson (Galway WFC), Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United)
Midfielders: Ellie O'Brien (Cork City), Keri Loughrey (Donegal Women's League), Orlaith O'Mahony (Shamrock Rovers), Leah Riley (Shelbourne), Grace Flanagan (Cork City), Ellie Long (Sion Swifts), Aoife Kelly (St Patrick's Carlow), Michaela Lawrence (Treaty United)
Forwards: Chloe Atkinson (Cork City), Joy Ralph (DLR Waves), Katie McCarn (Shelbourne), Héidí O'Sullivan (Treaty United), Katie Law (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)


International Friendly Games
Wednesday, August 18 | Republic of Ireland WU17 v Northern Ireland WU17 | AUL Complex, Dublin | KO 14:00

Friday, August 20 | Northern Ireland WU17 v Republic of Ireland WU17 | Queen's University, Belfast | KO 14:00

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media