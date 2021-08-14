14/08/2021

Donegal's Sam Todd on the mark as UCD waltz past Athlone Town

Carndonagh native Sam Todd in the colours of UCD

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Carndonagh native Sam Todd was on the scoresheet for UCD as they ran out 6-0 winners in the SSE Airtricity League First Division against Athlone Town on Friday night.

The 23-year-old former Finn Harps defender is on a scholarship at Belfield and scored his side's second goal against the midlanders. Jack Keaney from Donegal town also played, while Michael Gallagher from Letterkenny was a sub. UCD are in fifth place in the table. 

