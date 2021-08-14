Donegal's Sam Todd on the mark as UCD waltz past Athlone Town

Carndonagh native Sam Todd in the colours of UCD
Carndonagh native Sam Todd was on the scoresheet for UCD as they ran out 6-0 winners in the SSE Airtricity League First Division against Athlone Town on Friday night.
The 23-year-old former Finn Harps defender is on a scholarship at Belfield and scored his side's second goal against the midlanders. Jack Keaney from Donegal town also played, while Michael Gallagher from Letterkenny was a sub. UCD are in fifth place in the table.
