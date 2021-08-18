Three-in-a-row for Donegal Boston

Donegal Boston celebrate victory over Connemara Gaels in Canton on Sunday
Donegal won the Boston championship on Sunday for the third time in a row, courtesy of a 2-11 to 0-13 win over Connemara Gaels at Canton.
Naomh Muire’s Hugh Yank Boyle made a good early save from Paddy Cunningham and at half-time it was Donegal 2-3 to 0-5 in front, with Lee Carr from St Michael’s kicking two important second half points and Sean Winston from Naomh Padraig Muff scoring late on.
Donegal’s win meant they went through the season unbeaten and they now take part in the USGAA finals in Canton this coming weekend..
Captained by Jason Noctor from Killybegs, Donegal had Hugh Yank Boyle from Naomh Muire in goal, with his clubate Jack O’Brien part of the back-line alongside Sean Doherty of Urris. Darren Grant, also of Urris, Sean Winston from Naomh Padraig Muff and St Michael’s Lee Carr were part of the starting team.
Diarmuid Moyne of Urris, Gavin Reilly and Michael McGinty of MacCumhaill’s,, Michael Winston from Naomh Padraig Muff and Downings’ Darren Greene.
Barney Curran, Declan Scott and Gerard O’Kane form the management team under Padraig McLaughlin from Buncrana.
