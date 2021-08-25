Bláthnáid McLaughlin says future is bright for Donegal ladies

Moville’s Bláthnáid McLaughlin said Donegal have plenty to look forward to despite their loss in the Ulster LFGA final to Armagh on Saturday.

McLaughlin was part of Maxi Curran’s team that lost out by a single point, 3-12 to 3-11, to the Orchard County at Healy Park. At 24, she is one of the younger members of an experienced panel that might see changes before the 2022 season gets underway.

Donegal were nine points down in the first half and with Geraldine McLaughlin performing heroics, managed to get level by the three-quarter mark only to go down in heartbreaking fashion by the minimum.

“You’ve the likes of Amy Boyle-Carr, Niamh Carr, Kate McClenaghan and Susanna White coming through and transitioning now,” Bláthnáid McLaughlin said. “The younger players are very important. There’s plenty of those types of players, who are exciting. We’ll just have to put this year behind us now and look forward to next year.

“It was a kick of the ball in the end and we know Armagh have a serious calibre of player. It’s disappointing. Armagh finished out the game well and you have to hand it to them.”