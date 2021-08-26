National record for Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal  in Paralympic opener

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal set a new Irish record and personal best in the B 1000m time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic velodrome.

A sixth-place finish was commendable for the duo on their first outings of the Games, with Larissa Klaasen and Imke Brommer of the Netherlands winning gold in setting a new Paralympics record of 1.05.291. Dunlevy and McCrystal finished in a time of 1.09.44.

“We are really happy with our race, really happy with our result because we got a PB by 1.3 seconds and delighted with the race. We couldn’t have done any more, a PB is fantastic,” Dunlevy said afterwards.

Dunlevy, who has strong Donegal connections through her father, Mountcharles native John, will also be in action early on Saturday morning, again on the track in the 3k Pursuit, an event which the pair have hopes of medaling.

After that it will on to the road events on Monday with the Road Time Trial while the Road Race takes place on Friday September 3. The road events are timed for early morning Irish time.