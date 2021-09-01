Search our Archive

01/09/2021

European best for Adrienne Gallen at Donegal T&F Championships

Adrienne Gallen

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Lifford Strabane AC's Adrienne Gallen produced the longest throw in Europe this year by an U-18 female hammer thrower to take victory at the Donegal Track and Field Championships at Finn Valley Centre last Sunday.

Adrienne's throw of 63.20m is further than the 62.18m throw of Valentine Savva of Cyprus who currently tops the European u18 Hammer Throw Rankings.

Adrienne now looks forward to the upcoming Tailteann Games and hopefully selection on the Irish team for the SIAB Schools International between Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales at the end of September.

She if the daughter of Sharon (née Foley) who won 22 Irish track and field championships - a high jump specialist who also competed in the triple jump, pentathlon and heptathlon - and represented Ireland at the 1993 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

