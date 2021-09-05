First Ted Webb Cup win in 1991 remembered. Where are the players now?

1991 was a memorable year for Donegal GAA as they won their first Ted Webb Cup (U-16) competition which included teams from the western seaboard.

In the same year the Donegal minors won the Ulster minor championship under the late Sean Ward of Dungloe.

Denis Ellis of Naomh Columba was in charge of the Donegal U-16s and they got their Ted Webb campaign off to a successful start in Carrick-on-Shannon with a 2-10 to 0-5 win over Leitrim.

The report in the Donegal Democrat was courtesy of The Follower, Cormac McGill, who was, as usual 100 per cent behind Donegal, even though his son, Feargal was a member of the Leitrim side.

Donegal led 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time before goals from Aidan Cannon and Conal Cunningham sealed the issue in the second half.

Donegal: B McGonigle; Niall O'Donnell, Donal O'Rourke, Ciaran McLean; Sean McGee, Kevin McGinley, Sean McEwen; Michael Doherty, Eamonn Haran; Pauric Gillespie, Barry Ward, Paul Curran; Aidan Cannon, James Cullen, Conal Cunningham. Subs: Adrian Furey for Cunningham; Kieran O'Donnell for Ward.

Donegal then met Sligo in the next round in Tubbercurry and were very fortunate to get out with a one point win, 1-8 to 0-10.

They were 0-4 down after 10 minutes before a Sean McGee lob ended in the Sligo net to get them up and running. By half-time they were 1-4 to 0-5 ahead and just held on in the second half.

Scorers were - Sean McGee 1-0; Aidan Cannon 0-6; Barry Ward and Pauric Gillespie 0-1 each.

SEMI-FINAL

The semi-finals and final were played on the same day in Ballyhaunis. Donegal came out on top against Roscommon 2-12 to 1-11 after extra-time. The sides were level 1-9 each at the end of normal time with a last minute point from Adrian Furey securing the draw for Donegal.

Donegal trained 1-7 to 1-5 at half-time in normal time with Conal Cunningham getting the goal.

In extra-time it was Adrian Furey again who struck for the second Donegal goal which decided the issue.

FINAL

A couple of hours later, Donegal were back on the field for the final and prevailed by 1-10 to 2-5 against Mayo to become the first Donegal team to win the Ted Webb Cup.

They got off to the best possible start leading 1-2 to no score after seven minutes with Aidan Cannon with 1-1 and Pauric Gillespie with the other point.

Further points from Aidan Cannon, Paul Curran, Barry Ward (2) and Pauric Gillespie had Donegal ahead by 1-7 to 0-3 at the break.

While Mayo pulled a goal back early in the second half, points from Curran, Shane McClafferty and Barry Ward had Donegal 1-10 to 1-4 ahead, and they held on for a famous victory against a Mayo side that numbered Ciaran McDonald.

The winning Donegal team was: Brian McGonagle (Dungloe); Niall O'Donnell (Ardara), Donal O'Rourke (Gaoth Dobhair), Ciaran McLean (Aodh Ruadh); David Clarke (Bundoran), Sean McGee (Cloughaneely), Sean McEwen (St Eunan's, capt); Shane McClafferty (Downings, 0-2), Eamonn Haran (St Eunan's); Pauric Gillespie (Naomh Columba 0-2), Barry Ward (Aodh Ruadh, 0-3), Paul Curran (Robert Emmett's 0-3); Aidan Cannon (Milford 1-2), Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba), Conal Cunningham (Naomh Columba). Subs: Adrian Furey (Naomh Ultan) for Kevin McGinley; Kieran O'Donnell (Kilcar) for Conal Cunningham.

Rest of panel: Michael Doherty (Urris); Karl Doherty (St Eunan's); Dessie McNamara (Bundoran); Sean Whyte (Ardara); Michael L Byrne (Naomh Columba); Ronan Hilferty (Termon); Brendan McGuinness (Killybegs); James Cullen (Termon); John Doherty (Naomh Columba); Shane Carr (Four Masters), Cathal Lowther (St Naul's), Barry Dowds (MacCumhaill's), Stephen Collins (St Eunan's)

Manager Denis Ellis

The manager of the Donegal team was Denis Ellis of Naomh Columba and he had Tom Comack (Dungloe) and the late Paddy Fenny McBride (Downings) as his assistants.

A couple of the memories of manager Ellis from 1991 includes their game against Sligo and finding out as the bus was going through Sligo town that full-back Donal O'Rourke was not on the bus.

"The driver said he waited 15 minutes at the pick-up point but couldn't wait any longer. There were no mobile phones then so we had to re-arrange the team. However, about 15-20 minutes before the start in Tubbercurry O'Rourke arrived. He had been working and couldn't get off, but when the shift was over he ran home and got his father to drive him all the way to the venue. After making that effort we couldn't leave him off and we had to re-pick the team again.

"We were very lucky to get out of there thanks to a flukey goal from Sean McGee," said Ellis.

One of the other memories which Denis had was of Stephen Collins of St Eunan's leading the sing-song on the way home after the final.

"The final clashed with Donegal minors playing an All-Ireland quarter-final against Warwickshire in Ballybofey and I remember meeting some of the minors and supporters when we arrived back in Donegal Town with the cup.

"Because of the clash there weren't many Donegal supporters in Ballyhaunis for the final but I do remember two parents on the bus, Pat O'Donnell from Ardara and Kevin Lowther from Mountcharles."

Ted Webb panel 1991

Niall O'Donnell (Ardara)

Went on to play Co minor for Donegal. Won county championships at U-16, U-18, U-21 and senior for Ardara. A versatile defender, he was part of the panel when Ardara made the senior breakthrough in 2000. A qualified Accountant, Niall now lives and works in Dublin.

Ciaran McLean (Aodh Ruadh)

Was an outstanding Gaelic footballer defender. Went on to play Co minor for Donegal and had his greatest day when Aodh Ruadh won the Ulster Minor Club championship on New Year's Day 1993. Was centre-half back and limited future Armagh senior All-Ireland winner Diarmaid Marsden to a single point from play. Still living in Ballyshannon.

Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba)

Went on to play at minor and U-21 level and was a great servant of the Naomh Columba club. Holder of Democrat Cup medal. Went on to become a referee and is still one of the club's whistlers. As for playing at senior level, he says: "Killybegs were about at the wrong time."

Pauric Gillespie (Naomh Columba)

A very accurate forward, Pauric went on to play minor and U-21 for Donegal and was to the fore for Naomh Columba as they reached county finals in the 1990s. Was a very accurate freetaker. Won a Democrat Cup medal with Naomh Columba. Now living in Galway where he works in Boston Scientific.

Barry Ward (Aodh Ruadh)

Presently manager of Aodh Ruadh senior team, Ward played at all levels for Donegal, winning an Ulster U-21 title in 1995. Won three senior championships with Aodh Ruadh and has been consistently involved with the club. Living in Ballyshannon, he works as a Planning Officer with Sligo Co Council

Conal Cunningham (Naomh Columba)

Conal Beag Cunningham also went on to play minor and U-21 for Donegal and was part of the Naomh Columba team that won a Democrat Cup but came up short on county final day on a few occasions. Now living in Liverpool and is involved in construction.

Kieran O'Donnell (Kilcar)

Injury curtailed Kieran's career. Was part of minor panel in '93 and also in Kilcar senior panel that year when they won county title. Didn't play that much after '94. Went to Dublin then London. Did play in a London junior final with St Mary's. Now living and working in the Wirral just outside Liverpool as a Quantity Surveyor.

David Clarke (Bundoran)

A very talented half-back Clarke played minor and U-21 football for Donegal and was on the starting team on the U-21 team that won an Ulster title in 1995. Joined the Army Cadets and in more recent timed has joined the Irish Prison Service at a senior level. Lives in Athlone area.

Adrian Furey (Naomh Ultan)

Went on to play for many years for Naomh Ultan. Won a Donegal Intermediate Championship medal with the club in 2002 when they defeated Buncrana. Now living and working in Cavan Town where he operates a taxi service.

Dessie McNamara (Bundoran)

A stalwart of the Bundoran club, McNamara played minor and U-21 for Donegal and was a starting member of the Ulster U-21 winning team of 1995. Won Donegal Intermediate medal. Still involved with Bundoran club Dessie is a farmer and also works with McCuskers of Ballyshannon.

Sean Whyte (Ardara)

Whyte was an outstanding defender and went on to play minor and U-21 for Donegal. Was also a great servant of Ardara, winning many underage titles and was corner-back on the team when they won the senior championship in 2000. Still living in Ardara and involved with the club.

Michael C Byrne (Naomh Columba)

Michael Cook Byrne went on to play for many years with Naomh Columba and presently is the club chairman. He didn't get much game time during Ted Webb campaign. Michael is now a very successful businessman with his company 3Day Personnel.

Ciaran Lowther (St Naul's)

Was sub goalkeeper on Denis Ellis's squad in 1991 playing understudy to Brian McGonagle. Didn't play much football afterwards. Now living and working in Dublin.

Brendan McGuinness (Killybegs)

McGuinness was a valuable member of Denis Ellis's panel in 1991. Didn't feature in any of the four games during the campaign. Didn't play that much football after his underage years. Still living in Killybegs and involved in the fishing industry.

John Doherty (Naomh Columba)

A player with plenty of ability, John didn't get any game time during the Ted Webb campaign but was a vital member of the squad. After 1991 John played underage with Naomh Columba before he emigrated early and didn't have much involvement in football. Lives in Scotland.

Shane Carr (Four Masters)

Went on to play at all levels for Donegal and was also an influential member of the Four Masters club, which won a Donegal senior county title in 2003. Was one of the few players from the panel that played senior championship for Donegal. Still living in Donegal Town area and works in the family Plant Hire business.

Brian McGonagle (Dungloe)

Brian went on to play minor for Donegal and senior for Dungloe before he emigrated to the US in 2001. He was Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005 with Cavan Club in New York. Currenly living in Bermuda where he helped found a GAA which lasted a few years. A carpenter he is foreman with a large construction company.

Donal O’Rourke (Gaoth Dobhair)

Donal went on to play minor football for the club and missed out on playing county minor after breaking his arm in training. He won a Reserve Championship with the club. After graduating as a Chef in Killybegs, he emigrated to New York in 1996 and played for a short time with St Bernadus. Still lives in US in White Plains in Westchester County, New Ork and works as a chef.



Sean McGee (Cloughaneely)

Sean also played minor and U21 for Donegal and was marked down by many shrewd observers as a definite central defender of the future, but farming did not afford Sean the time to commit. Continued to play for the club well into his 20s and always stood out as stylish and a teak tough defender. Sean lives in Falcarragh and runs the family farm.

Sean McEwen (St Eunan's, capt)

Sean went on to play minor, U21 and senior for Donegal. Won Ulster U-21 medal in 1995. Went on to play for Donegal and Tyrone. Won Co championship with Eunans in 2007 and was captain of ill-fated 1997 final. Now living and working in Chicago where he is the vice-president of a giant pharmaceutical company.



Michael Doherty (Urris)

Michael went on to play minor and senior with the club. But due to emigration and the bright lights of the Big Apple he emigrated to the US in his early 20s and played very little at adult level for the club. He is still domiciled in New York where he works in construction.

Shane McClafferty (Downings)

Shane went on to play minor and U-21 and was member of Ulster winning U-21 panel in 1995. Played with Downings for a long period and is current senior team manager. A primary teacher by profession, he is the principal of Scoil Naisiunta Cholmcille Naofa, Fintown. He lives in his native Downings.

Paul Curran (Robert Emmets)

Paul went on to play minor for Donegal and was on the Robert Emmets team defeated by Convoy,in the 1995 Junior A Championship final. Emigrated to Boston shortly after that and won North American championships with Donegal/Boston. Paul has been living in Boston for the best part of the last 25 years and he owns a carpentry company.

Eamonn Haran (St Eunan's)

Eamon was a student in St Jarlath’s, Tuam at the time. He went on to play in two All-Ireland Colleges, Hogan Cup finals, with St Jarlaths, losing both. He also played minor and U21 for Donegal and was a member of the 1995 Ulster winning Donegal U-21 team. Played senior for St Eunans and also Tourlestrane in Sligo, winning four Sligo championships as player and one as manager. Lives in Sligo and works with Sligo Leader.



Aidan Cannon (Milford)

Aidan was the team freetaker and top scorer in 1991. Played county minor but a road accident cut his intercounty career short due to a serious ankle injury. Did win an Intermediate championship with Milford and played on into his 30s. Now coaching with Milford, he still lives in Milford and is Sales Director with a Letterkenny based company.



Karl Doherty (St Eunan's)

Karl is a first cousin of Eamonn Haran and went on to win an Donegal minor championship with St Eunans. He was a member of the three in-a-row winning St Eunan’s minors of the 1990s and he also won championship with the club at U13, U14 and U16.



Ronan Hilferty (Termon)

Ronan suffered a shoulder injury early in the season and missed the first round games but was in the squad for the semi-final and final. Was underage again next year when Donegal lost the ‘92 final to Mayo. Also played county minor. Went to the US after his Leaving Cert but returned later to play for Termon. A director of a distribution company and lives in Letterkenny.

James Cullen (Termon)

James played full-forward in the early rounds but injury deprived him of playing in final. Went on to play county minor before emigrating to US in ‘95, playing with Donegal Philadelphia.. Returned home to play with Termon. Coached a number of clubs and is current coaching with Four Masters in Donegal Town where he now lives. Works with Tusla.

Barry Dowds (Sean MacCumhaill's)

Barry played in the half-back line in the earlier rounds but did not feature in the final. He played and coached for many years with MacCumhaill’s and went on to win a Masters All-Ireland with Donegal in 2019. Barry works for the ESB and lives in Ballybofey.

Stephen Collins (St Eunans)

Stephen was drafted into the squad ahead of the final after a number of big performances in the U16 club championship including scoring 4-5 against Aodh Ruadh in the final. Went on to win Donegal minor championship and played reserve for Eunan's before concentrating on soccer with Letterkenny Rovers. Now living and working in London.

Donegal panel pictured after the final