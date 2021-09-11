North West 10k committee looking forward to next year's 25th anniversary race

North West 10k committee
The North West 10k Annual General Meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 22 at 6pm in the Mount Errigal Hotel.
As the 10k looks forward to marking the 25th anniversary with a special charity run and walk next May, chairperson Neil Martin is encouraging more people to come on board and support the work of the committee who have raised over €800,000 for more than 30 charities since 1996.
“We would appreciate more people willing to give a bit of voluntary time to work on making this a very special 25th North West 10k. So new members to join the committee would be very much welcomed.
"We hope to get back to a live event next May after holding the 10k virtually for the first time in June,” Mr Martin said.
