Search

11/09/2021

North West 10k committee looking forward to next year's 25th anniversary race

Date of AGM revealed

North West 10k committee

North West 10k committee

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The North West 10k Annual General Meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 22 at 6pm in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

As the 10k looks forward to marking the 25th anniversary with a special charity run and walk next May, chairperson Neil Martin is encouraging more people to come on board and support the work of the committee who have raised over €800,000 for more than 30 charities since 1996.

“We would appreciate more people willing to give a bit of voluntary time to work on making this a very special 25th North West 10k. So new members to join the committee would be very much welcomed.

"We hope to get back to a live event next May after holding the 10k virtually for the first time in June,” Mr Martin said.  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media