Downings ease to Donegal JFC win at Robert Emmets

Downings are two divisions above Robert Emmetts and it showed in Friday’s one-sided affair in Castlefin in the Junior Championship.
Robert Emmets 0-4 Downings 2-18
The winners were never troubled, although the home side did offer some resistance in the opening half but the Gaeltacht men steamed clear on the resumption.
It was a different story at the end of the first water break as the winners only led by 0-2 to 0-1 and by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break.
Lorcan Connor and the McGroddy’s were on target for the winners while Stephen Dooher and Dylan McMenamin replied for the home team.
But, Emmett’s could only tag on another score in the second half from Dooher, while Downings sprinted clear with Connor and Kyle McFadden grabbing the goals in a most one-sided half.
