Search

18/09/2021

Downings ease to Donegal JFC win at Robert Emmets

Downings ease to Donegal JFC win at Robert Emmets

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Downings are two divisions above Robert Emmetts and it showed in Friday’s one-sided affair in Castlefin in the Junior Championship.  

Robert Emmets 0-4 Downings 2-18 

The winners were never troubled, although the home side did offer some resistance in the opening half but the Gaeltacht men steamed clear on the resumption. 

It was a different story at the end of the first water break as the winners only led by 0-2 to 0-1 and by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break. 

Lorcan Connor and the McGroddy’s  were on target for the winners while Stephen Dooher and Dylan McMenamin replied for the home team.

But, Emmett’s could only tag on another score in the second half from Dooher, while Downings sprinted clear with Connor and Kyle McFadden grabbing the goals in a most one-sided half. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media