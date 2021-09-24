Luke Keaney and Rosie Temple secure 'A' final place at World Rowing Championships

Cormac Kelly, Síonna Healy, David Hussey, Rosie Temple and Luke Keaney. Photo Irish Rowing
Donegal Bay Rowing Club duo Luke Keaney and Rosie Temple have qualified for the A final at the World Rowing Coastal Championship & Beach Sprint Finals will take place in Oeiras, Portugal.
Keaney and Temple are joined in the Mixed Quad by Arklow Rowing Club’s Cormac Kelly and Síonna Healy, with David Hussey of Portmagee Rowing Club the Cox the crew. The final of the Beach Sprints Finals will take place tomorrow, Saturday.
