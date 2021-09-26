Search

26/09/2021

Dungloe still 100 percent in IFC as they grind out a win over Malin

Dungloe still 100 percent in IFC as they grind out a win over Malin

Reporter:

Tom Comack as Rosses Park

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Dungloe maintained their winning run with a hard fought victory over a youthful Malin in Pairc Na Rossan this evening.

Dungloe 0-9
Malin 0-5

There were four points between the sides at the final whistle. But this was far from an easy victory for the locals who were playing their second game of the weekend.

They defeated Red Hughs by five points, 1-12 to 1-7 in the County Training Centre, in Convoy, on Friday night.
The sides were level 0-4 each at half-time with the Malin men taking the fight to the men from the Rosses.

Malin played with all the energy and intensity in the opening half and twice led the highly-fancied home team.
Daniel Sweeney, Matthew Ward and Danny Rodgers scored the first half Dungloe points, while Christopher McLaughlin, Josh Conlon and Conor O’Neill hit the Malin points.

Dungloe upped their game on the resumption and thanks to strikes from Daire Gallagher, Barry Curran and Danny Rodgers were 0-7 to 0-4 up the second water-break.

And the wasteful locals who hit 15 wides, 10 of them in the second period added two more points both from corner forward Oisin Bonner.

Malin, though they had a couple of chances, scored their only point of the second half two minutes from the end of normal time.

That is three wins from three games for Dungloe who are guaranteed a place in the last eight with a game still to play. They are away to Naomh Ultan in the next round.

This was a first defeat of the campaign following wins over Naomh Ultan away and Naomh Muire at home last weekend.
The Inishowen men play Red Hugh’s in Connolly Park in their last of the group games. The two wins may be enough to qualify for the quarter final.

Dungloe: Danny Rodgers (0-2,2f); Gerard Walsh, Mark Curran,Christy Greene; ; Barry Curran (0-1), Conor O’Donnell,Aaron Ward; Darren Curran,Noel McBride; Matthew Ward (0-2), Ryan Connors,Daniel Ward; Daire Gallagher (0-1),Dylan Sweeney (0-1), Oisin Bonner (0-2,1f). Subs: Shaun McGee for N McBride.

Malin: Daniel Mullarkey; Adam McGonagle, Ciaran Doherty, Conor McGeoghegan,; Paul McLaughlin, Gary Farren,Oisin McGonagle; Christopher McLaughlin (0-2,1f), Ciaran McColgan; Conor O Neill (0-1), Conor Farren, Sean O’Neill; Josh Conlon, Daniel Houghton, Damian Harkin. Subs: Darragh McGeoghegan for J Conlon; Caolan White for G Farren.

Referee: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba)

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media