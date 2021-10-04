All the reports from the Donegal Junior Football Championship

There were weekend wins for Na Rossa, Urris, Letterkenny Gaels and Moville in the Donegal JFC, with Naomh Padraig and Carndonagh ending in a draw.

Na Rossa win away to Downings

Downings 0-11

Na Rossa 1-9

Na Rossa chalked up a fourth straight win in the Junior A Championship with a narrow win over Downings on Sunday afternoon.

Odhran Molloy scored a goal and four points and John Paul McCready knocked over five points for the men from the Rosses.

Lorcan Connor, with 0-5, was the top-scorer for Downings while Shane Boyce chipped in with three points from midfield for Kevin ‘Cookie’ Gallagher’s charges.

Downings led by a point, 0-8 to 1-4, at half-time in what was a close encounter throughout with Na Rossa edging it at the final whistle.



Downings: John McGroddy; Tiarnan McBride, Shane McTeague, Ross Cullen; Alan Pasoma, Ben McNutt, Conor Boyce;Paul McGroddy, Shane Boyce (0-3); Kealan McGroddy,Danny McBride, James Lee McBride; Eric Roberts (0-1), Lorcan Connor (0-5,4f), Kyle McFadden. Subs: Johnny McGroddy (0-1), Gary Bán McClafferty (0-1), Pauric McGinty.

Na Rossa: Martin Molloy; Jamie McCready, Daniel Melly; Shane McGeehan, Ryan Hennessy, Johnny Bonner, Adam McHugh; Christian Bonner,Eugene Molloy; Odhran Molloy (1-4), John Paul McGready (0-5), Aidan McHugh; John McDyre, Keelan Devenney, John Paul Breslin. Subs:Gerard Breslin for K Devenney; Donal Trimble for A McHugh.

Urris defeat St Eunan’s

Urris 4-18

St Eunan’s 0-7

Urris got their first win in the Junior A Championship when a young St Eunans young side were the visitors to Straid.

Urris were in control in the opening half and were 4-9 to 0-3 ahead at half time, Urris goals from Conor Bradley (2), Mark McLaughlin and an absolute finish by Dean Harkin to the back of the net.

In the second half Urris added on several more scores with Brian Doherty having an excellent game with eight points in total. Dylan Doogan scored three points for the visitors.

Urris: Johnny Noone; Brendan Doherty (0-1), Kieran Kelly, Kieran Doherty; Mickey Grant, Andy Doherty (0-1), Aaron Friel; Dean Kelly (0-2), Paddy Doherty; Oisin Hession, Conor Bradley (2-1), Dean Harkin (1-2); Mark McLaughlin (1-1), Brian Doherty (0-8, 2f), Shane Doherty (0-2). Sub: Luke Mullins (0-1).

St Eunan’s: John McIntyre; Nathan Plumb, Stephen Nern, James Gallagher; Lorcan O'Donnell, Mark Cannon, Oisin McGarvey; Noel O'Donnell (0-1), Peter Gibbons; Donnacha Devenney (0-1), Dylan Doogan (0-3), John Gibbons; Oisin Purdy, Patrick Tobin, Peadar McGeehin (0-1). Subs. Andy Doherty for Cannon (10), Oisin Mulgrew (0-1) for Devenney (30), John Russell for McGarvey (40) Donnacha Devenney for Lorcan O'Donnell (50), Ciaran McIntyre for Stephen Nern (55).

Letterkenny Gaels clock up a big win

Naomh Colmcille 0-5

Letterkenny Gaels 4-8

Letterkenny Gaels clocked up another win in the Junior A Championship with a big win over Naomh Colmcille in Newtowncunningham on Sunday.



Diarmuid O’ Cathal scored two of the goals and Paddy Doherty and Ciaran Lynch scored the other two in the 15-point win.

This was a contest up to half time and there was little between the sides on the scoreboard at half-time. Letterkenny Gaels led by a point at half-time, 1-2 to 0-4.



But it was all one way traffic in the second half as Gaels took complete control to outscore the locals 3-6 to 0-1, in a one sided second period.

Naomh Colmcille: M Whoriskey; M Callaghan, P Friel, C Curran; G Curran, Michael Friel, Mark Friel; C Diver (0-1), D Clarke (0-1); R Duncan (0-1), E Barr, D McNamee; S Bond (0-1), W Gillespie (0-1), C Grant.

Sub: D Robb for C Curran.

Letterkenny Gaels: R Graham; K Kilkenny, C Browne, L McAlary; D O'Cathail (2-0), D Hunter (0-1), B Diver; P Doherty (1-0), B Gallagher; S McDonagh, C Cannon (0-4,2f), C Walker; O McMacken, C McBrearty (0-4), C Lynch (1-0).

Subs: O McElhinney for O McMacken; N Diver for C Lynch; K Langan for B Gallagher; R McAlary.

All square in Inishowen

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin 0-8

Carndonagh 0-8

Two Inishowen rivals in the form of Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin and Carndonagh fought a closely contested and low scoring draw in Ture in the Donegal JFC.

The first half saw the home side dominate in both attack and defence turning over the visitors five times and forcing three wides.

Carn’s two points in the first half came from a free and a 45 with Christy McDaid on the mark. Naomh Padraig went in up by two points at half time 0-4 to 0-2.

A rejuvenated Carn emerged after the break, scoring four points without reply before Jonathon Toye scored from a free. Fergal Doherty, Carn’s playmaker all afternoon, stretched their lead to two points with five minutes to play, but Naomh Padraig substitute Ronan Hoy, and then wing back Dylan McCallion drew Naomh Padraig level with three minutes to go.

A long range free from Conor O’Donnell, drew the away team ahead with less than a minute to play, however, the score of the game came from Naomh Padraig’s Jonny Toye in the last minute.

Taking a free from the right hand sideline just outside the 20-metre line, he glided the ball over the black spot to even the game.

Naomh Padraig: Oran McCauley; Paddy McGroddy, Dermot Keaveney, Dylan McCallion (0-1); Rory Hirrell, Caolan Harkin, Jason McCallion; Drew McKinney, Jonathon Toye (0-4); Shane McColgan, Kevin Doherty (0-2), Joe McCauley; Caolan McColgan, Oisin McCool, Eunan Mullan.Subs: Ronan Hoy (0-1), Evan Craig, Eunan Keaveney, Cathal McColgan, Mark Doherty

Carndonagh: Daniel McCallion; Cormac Monagle, Conor Doherty, Ryan Davenport; Danny Monagle, Darragh Browne, Anthony Doherty; Conor O’Donnell(0-2), Fergal Doherty(N)(0-1); Padraig Doherty(0-1), Christy McDaid (0-3), Eoghan Kelly; Will Quinn, Cathal Doherty, Cian Burke. Subs: Donal Doherty(N), James Monagle

Moville too good for Robert Emmets

Robert Emmets 0-7

Moville 2-18

Moville ran out comfortable winners against Robert Emmets in the Donegal JFC.



Goals from Christy Hegarty, who got 1-5 in all, and Tony McCelneghan meant for a 17-point win, with the half-time score 1-11 to 0-2 for the visitors. Ciaran Diver also impressed with six points on the day.

Moville: Dylan Doherty; Eoghain Gillen, Enda Faulkner (0-2), Joe McBride; James Henry (0-1), Eunan Hegarty, Declan Diver; Malachy McDermott, Tony McClenaghan (1-0); Ciaran Diver (0-6), Daragh Gillen (0-1), Eoghan McLaughlin (0-1); Danny Murphy (0-2), Christy Hegarty (1-5), Ryan Coyle.