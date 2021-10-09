Search

Donegal’s U-17 and U-20 managers to continue in 2022

Luke Barrett's Donegal U-17's reached this year's Ulster final

Donegal will be under the same managers for 2022 as they have been this year.

Luke Barrett’s Donegal U-17 side reached the Ulster final before losing to Tyrone this year and Gary Duffy’s U-20’s lost out in the provincial semi-final against Monaghan and both will continue in their respective roles next season.

Both men are currently involved in club championship with Barrett a player for Milford, under his father Shaun Paul, in the SFC against St Naul's this afternoon and Buncrana, managed by Duffy (below) are in the last eight of the IFC, where they will play Gaeil Fhánada next weekend.

