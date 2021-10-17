Molloy’s contested injury time goal ensures Ardara's survival against Glenswilly

CJ Molloy was Ardara’s saviour as his 63rd minute goal was enough to turn this tempestuous affair on its end against Glenswilly and earn a memorable victory for his side and SFC participation in 2022 as both sides finished with 14 men.

Ardara 1-9

Glenswilly 1-8

A long high ball was gathered by Molloy, but he had around five Glenswilly men around him and there seemed to be no way through for him. Then we lost sight as he seemed to be swallowed up by the Glen men.

When vision was restored, we saw Mollow rejoicing and the ball was in the net although some Glenswily folk said he charged with the ball. Whatever the truth of the matter, it took enormous strength to bull his way through those long hardy lean men from the Glen.

Molloy’s crucial strike put Ardara into a precious 1-9 to 1-7 lead as the tension mounted.

It was their first time in front as they trailed throughout and looked to be heading for defeat before Molloy’s almost divine intervention

And although Kealan Dunleavy hit a late point for Glenswilly but time had run out as the game finished on a testy note with Glenswilly’s Gary McFadden getting a red card for an alleged strike at Molloy.

But a minute before Molloy’s epics, Jimmy White lined Conor Classon who got a straight red after he was fouled by Glenswilly sub Oisin Crawford for a similar matter. Classon made an alleged strike at the Glen man and White lined him.

This defeat was a bitter pill for Glenswilly who had looked the better side for much of this encounter. But they seemed to switch off in extra time and gritty Ardara reaped the reward

Glenswilly had a whirlwind start when Mark McAteer ran through. He flicked the ball across the square and the keeper parried the flicked effort back out for McAteer to tap to the empty net after just 56 seconds.

It was all Glenswily at this stage as Gary McFadden converted a mark to put his team ahead by 1-1 to 0-0. Play got scrappy before Stefan Boyle opened his side’s account with a pointed free in the 12th minute.

Michael Murphy moved from midfield to the edge of the square where he was double teamed. But he still won and converted a mark to put Glenswilly into a 1-2 to 0-1 lead.

Boyle replied with a fine effort for Ardara from play and he added a pointed free after Gareth Concarr was fouled. Play was scrappy in this half, but on balance the hard tackling Glenswilly seemed to find it harder to get frees than Ardara who had ten first half frees to their opponents four.

Boyle narrowed the gap with another pointed free. And then Paddy McGrath scored a superb point as he ran around a number of defenders before arcing over a fine point.

Glenswilly had a great chance of a goal as Shaun Wogan flicked the ball across the square, but it was just out of reach of Murphy. Murphy and McGrath were getting close and personal at this stage as the temp upped.

Glenswilly led by 1-4 to 0-4 at the break. Glenswilly threw on Oisin Crawford for Wogan and he hit a point within 30 seconds of being on the pitch. Caolan Kelly hit a great point for Glen as they moved into a 1-5 to 0-4.

But that was as good as it got for Glen as Stefan Boyle kept Ardara in touch with some well struck points. Classon and Murphy exchanged points as the game reached a conclusion.

Molloy left just a point between the sides with a long range free in the 31st minute to leave Glen winning by 1-7 to 0-9 just before that slightly bizarre, memorable finish.

Ardara: Patrick Gallagher; Sean Whyte, Joe Melly, Paddy McGrath (0-1); Kevin Whyte, Tony Harkin Robbie Adair; John Ross Molloy, Conor Classon (0-1); Paul Walsh Tomas Boyle, Ryan Melly; Stefan Boyle (0-5, 4f), CJ Molloy (1-2) Callum Melly. Subs Lorcan O’Donnell for Paul Walsh (52)

Glenswilly: Philip O’Donnell; Mark McAteer (1-0), Ruairi Crawford, Sean Collum; Cormac Callaghan, Shane McDaid, Jake Kelly; Leigh Crerand, Michael Murphy (0-3, 3f); Sean Wogan, Caoimhin Marley (0-1) Kealan Dunleavy (0-1); Shane McDevitt, Gary McFadden (0-1f) Caolan Kelly (0-1). Subs; Oisin Crawford (0-1) for Sean Wogan (40).

Referee: Jimmy White (Killybegs)