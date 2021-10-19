Search

19/10/2021

Letterkenny Golf Club toast Minor League victory

The Letterkenny Golf Club team who won the Minor League

A fourth county title for Letterkenny Golf club was achieved by the Minor League team on Sunday in Portnoo.

This succession of titles is unprecedented and it makes 2021 one of the most remarkable years in the history of Letterkenny Golf Club.


Picture: Winning Team in the Donegal Minor League in Portnoo on Sunday October 17. Back Row L-R: Peter McGrath, Michael Shiel, President Sean Boyle, Captain Bobby Mullally, Team Captain Kevin Roche, Barry Ramsey, Mark Cohen and Donal Murphy. Front Row L-R: Chris Nee, Jo McManus, Noel Duggan, Tony Duffy, Hugh Herrity and Jo Browne.


The Minor League title success follows the Senior Cup, Junior Cup, Donegal League and Mixed foursomes who went to the All Ireland finals in Strandhill, Co. Sligo.

Letterkenny GC Minor League Captain Kevin Roche acknowledged the total commitment his team displayed throughout the season.

They progressed through one of the strongest sections of the draw which included Greencastle, Portsalon, Cloughaneely and Nairn / Portnoo in the final.

Due to Covid restrictions on travel, all matches were played in split venues meaning two or three games at home or away.

Letterkenny progressed despite having to play three away pairings against both Greencastle and Cloughaneely.

The final against Portnoo was played over two legs, the first of which was played in Letterkenny on October 4th.

The Portnoo team found the Barnhill parkland hard going and lost all five matches and were down 29 holes going into the second leg.

With a mountain to climb, they fought bravely to overcome the deficit on the beautiful links in Portnoo but the challenge proved too difficult to overturn and the Letterkenny Minor League team claimed the title for the first time since 2008.

