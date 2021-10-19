Search

19/10/2021

Gweedore Celtic present €1,900 to Donegal Down Syndrome

Dónall Ó Cailín presented a cheque for €1,900 to Donegal Down Syndrome's Tony McNamee.

Gweedore Celtic presented Donegal Down Syndrome with a cheque for the proceeds of a recent game against Fanad United.

For their Donegal League Division One game with Fanad United on Sunday-week at An Screabán, the Gweedore Celtic raised the funds for their new charity partners.

Dónall Ó Cailín, who was the Gweedore Celtic mascot for the game, presented a cheque for €1,900 to Donegal Down Syndrome representative Tony McNamee.

The game was preceded by a blitz which also contributed to the funds.

“We've been blown away by the generosity shown by everyone towards the fundraiser,” Gweedore Celtic said.

“We would like to thank everyone who gave so generously on the day.”

Gweedore Celtic are an official charity partner for both Donegal Down Syndrome and Pieta House.

