Barry Mackey wins M50 age group at Mai Dubai Half Marathon

Barry Mackey
Barry Mackey, currently in Dubai with Letterkenny AC couple, Irene and Sean McFadden, had another successful outing last week.
He had been the winner of the M50 category in the Dubai 10K the previous Friday. He followed that up with a first place in the M50 age group in last Friday's Mai Dubai Half Marathon. Barry was in the top 10 overall, in a time of 1.32.40.
The race winner was Konrad Taber in 1.21.13. The route comprised four laps of Downtown Dubai. The race had a 6am start to avoid the very hot part of the day. Despite the very early start, Barry described conditions as 'very humid but a great experience'.
