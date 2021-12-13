Search

13 Dec 2021

Exceeding expectations ducking and diving for charity

Exceeding expectations ducking and diving for charity

Octogenarian, Paddy Conaghan, is continuing to make waves as he travels around the coast of Ireland ducking and diving to raise money for Gemma's Legacy of Hope. 

He began his journey last week on Arranmore Island where he dived into the ocean joined by well-wishers who took the plunge with him. 

Paddy Conaghan, 80, begins inspirational journey around Ireland for Gemma's Legacy of Hope

The money he raises will go to Gemma's Legacy of Hope, a local counselling service established to help children from the age of 5, young adults and adults in the region. Gemma's legacy of Hope is an amazing local service and Paddy hopes to raise as much money as he can for the vital service.

To date Paddy has dived from Arranmore, Enniscrone and Achill where he broke his daily record by doing six swims.

Paddy expects his journey will take him until next February to complete. Paddy is travelling around the country in a van which he has fitted with everything he needs. He is not accepting donations during his journey. People who wish to donate can do so by clicking here.

