Widow's Paradise in Donegal

St Oran's NS Parent's Association is hosting the Bocan Drama Club's performance of Sam Cree's comedy, “Widow's Paradise”, in Cockhill School Hall, on Friday, March 6, at 8.00pm. Admission is €7. All welcome.

