EXPLAINER: All the radio frequencies you need to listen to Christmas FM
Christmas FM broadcasts on the FM band in Ireland from November 28 to December 27 each year.
It returns to the airwaves on Saturday and you can tune in to Ireland’s Christmas Station using your FM radio on the following frequencies:
Location and frequency:
Dublin City & County - 105.2 FM
Cork City - 106.7 FM
Limerick City - 105.5 FM
Clare - 105.2 FM
Galway City - 87.7 FM
Sligo - 95.0 FM
Kildare - 88.1 FM
Kilkenny City - 104.3 FM
Letterkenny - 105.7 FM
North Midlands - 101.6 FM
North East - 99.4 FM
North Wicklow - 99.5 FM
South Wicklow - 106.6 FM
South East - 103.8 FM
Tralee/Killarney - 105.0 FM
Waterford - 105.9 FM
These FM frequencies are only used by Christmas FM during the dates stated above. Other services may use the frequencies outside of these dates.
Virgin Media Digital TV subscribers in Ireland can listen to Christmas FM Ireland on Channel 900 (from November 28)
You can also listen to Christmas FM online and via mobile apps.
