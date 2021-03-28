Donegal man at the helm of exciting musical project featuring Jason Manford

Donegal director Séimí Campbell is about to embark on an exciting new project with an all star cast including Jason Manford and Rachel Tucker.

The new original Irish musical Daisy by Caroline is being workshopped in April. This is the latest step in the musical’s development which it is hoped will be brought to live audiences before too long.

As well as writing the music, book and lyric, Ms Kay is also a talented actor and will perform the lead role for the workshop.

In a recent interview with What’s On Stage, she said: “After having to switch to virtual creative meetings and Zoom readings during the pandemic, I'm so excited to get this group of talented creatives into a Covid-safe space to develop the piece.

“Though this is a private workshop, for safety reasons, it is only the beginning of the journey for this show, which we hope to bring to audiences very soon."

Daisy is set in Dublin and explores loss in various forms, as well as challenging the resilience of a family and celebrates the power of storytelling. The main character - Daisy - awakes from a coma with complete memory loss.

According to What’s On Stage: “Her enduring passion for writing finds her escaping into the world of stories she creates in her notebook, but this coping mechanism still leaves Daisy feeling as though the key to moving forward is unlocking her past.

“She never considers that perhaps some of the memories she's so desperate to regain might be even more difficult to accept than her new life without them.

“What begins as a story of personal struggle soon becomes a family's shared experience of hardship, loss, and love.

The workshop team are:

Director: Séimí Campbell (Songs For A New World, Come From Away);

Musical Direction and Orchestrations: Tony Award winner Sarah Travis (Curtains, Sweeney Todd);

The workshop cast led by Caroline Kay are:

Jason Manford (Curtains, Guys and Dolls); Rachel Tucker (Come From Away, The Last Ship); Jessica Cervi (The Commitments); Christopher Chung (Heathers); Hilda Fay (Float Like a Butterfly); Johan Munir (Broken Wings); David O'Reilly (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).