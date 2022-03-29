Glenties Drama Group brings you Harvey this April

After two long years of silence the boards of the stages in Glenties are creaking with actors, singers, dancers and one large white rabbit named Harvey.

Hot on the heels of the Comprehensive school students’ spectacular show COMPilation on April 1 and April 2 comes Glenties Drama Group back in action with Mary Chase’s great comedy Harvey on April 8 and April 9 in the Community Centre.

The group felt that after two difficult years an old-fashioned classic comedy was just the ticket to lift spirits. The plot centres around an amiable gentleman named Elwood P Dowds who believes one can’t have too many friends. His best friend is Harvey, a six and half feet tall white rabbit only visible to Elwood.

Elwood and Harvey are an embarrassment to his socially conscious sister Veta Louise Simmons who is trying to make a good match for her daughter Myrtle Mai. The only solution is to put Elwood out of circulation thus getting rid of Harvey as the two are inseparable. Alas Veta’s plan goes awry, and mayhem follows.

The cast is made up of well-known faces who have entertained us over the years with the welcome addition of two newcomers Helen Power and Pater Mc Kenna who each bring a wealth of stage experience to the production.

The question remains – Is Harvey real or just a figment of Elwood’s imagination? Come along and see for yourself on April 8 and April 9 in the Glenties Community Centre at 8.30pm, nightly.

Anyone interested in getting tickets for COMPilation can get them from the school.