Almost 3,000 Shoe Box presents heading to Romania from north Leitrim

Contact
2,967 specially gift wrapped Christmas shoeboxes were loaded on a Romanian bound truck in Manorhamilton
Last week a total of 2,967 specially gift wrapped Christmas shoeboxes were loaded on a Romanian bound truck in Manorhamilton.
A massive effort over the past few months by Team Hope North Leitrim members and its supporters went in to getting this cargo of generosity ready for less well off Romanian children.
Team Hope North Leitrim acknowledges that they have received tremendous support for the Romanian project from many people in the countywide Leitrim community including schools, businesses, etc.
Commenting on the success of their Romanian project a Team Hope North Leitrim spokesperson said it “wishes to thank all the volunteers, groups, schools and businesses for their support over the last three weeks; those that contributed in the sorting centre; those that donated financially and with gifts of fillers and shoeboxes.
“Thanks is expressed to the transition year students from St. Clare’s Comprehensive School and Lough Allen College who visited the Centre to sort shoeboxes and assisted with the loading of the boxes onto the truck last Thursday.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Tony Murray, Paddy Delap and Dinny McGinley at the Rotary Club's Christmas tree in Letterkenny last December. The Rotary Club's new tree will be officially launched on Thursday, December 12
2,967 specially gift wrapped Christmas shoeboxes were loaded on a Romanian bound truck in Manorhamilton
Gareth Gibson, Donegal Youth Service, Inspector Michael Harrison, Brian O’Donnell, Sgt. Mark Traynor, Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit at launch at Listillion, Letterkenny.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.