Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Almost 3,000 Shoe Box presents heading to Romania from north Leitrim

Team Hope North Leitrim have received tremendous support

Almost 3,000 Shoe Box presents heading to Romania from north Leitrim

2,967 specially gift wrapped Christmas shoeboxes were loaded on a Romanian bound truck in Manorhamilton

Reporter:

PJ Leddy

Last week a total of 2,967 specially gift wrapped Christmas shoeboxes were loaded on a Romanian bound truck in Manorhamilton.

A massive effort over the past few months by Team Hope North Leitrim members and its supporters went in to getting this cargo of generosity ready for less well off Romanian children.

Team Hope North Leitrim acknowledges that they have received tremendous support for the Romanian project from many people in the countywide Leitrim community including schools, businesses, etc.

Commenting on the success of their Romanian project a Team Hope North Leitrim spokesperson said it “wishes to thank all the volunteers, groups, schools and businesses for their support over the last three weeks; those that contributed in the sorting centre; those that donated financially and with gifts of fillers and shoeboxes. 

“Thanks is expressed to the transition year students from St. Clare’s Comprehensive School and Lough Allen College who visited the Centre to sort shoeboxes and assisted with the loading of the boxes onto the truck last Thursday.” 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie