POLL: Should we wear face masks in public as lockdown restrictions ease in Donegal and elsewhere?

Should we all be wearing face masks to stop the spread of Covid-19?
I believe that wearing face masks should be compulsory in public places
The government should recommend use of face masks but not make it compulsory
Face masks do more harm than good because they increase the level of complacency
Only people with a lot of contact with others eg retail workers should wear face masks
Note: For the purpose of this poll, we are referring to non-medical grade face masks rather than those which continue to be worn by front line health workers
