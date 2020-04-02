POLL: Should there be a change of Taoiseach during the coronavirus crisis?

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin looks likely to become the new Taoiseach, it has been reported.

Negotiations between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to form a new government have ramped up in recent weeks due to the Covid-19 crisis.

According to the Irish Independent, Leo Varadkar will allow Mr Martin the first term in the office if the two parties agree to rotate the office of the Taoiseach.

The paper also reports the Fine Gael leader is insisting on an equal partnership between him and Mr Martin if they enter into a coalition government. However, the caretaker Taoiseach is eager to remain in office during the current phase of the virus emergency.

