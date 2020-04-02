Contact

POLL: Should there be a change of Taoiseach during the coronavirus crisis?

A deal has seemingly been done in the formation of a new government

Leo and Micheal

Should Micheal Martin take over as Taoiseach during coronavirus pandemic?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Yes

No

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin looks likely to become the new Taoiseach, it has been reported.

Negotiations between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to form a new government have ramped up in recent weeks due to the Covid-19 crisis.

According to the Irish Independent, Leo Varadkar will allow Mr Martin the first term in the office if the two parties agree to rotate the office of the Taoiseach.

The paper also reports the Fine Gael leader is insisting on an equal partnership between him and Mr Martin if they enter into a coalition government. However, the caretaker Taoiseach is eager to remain in office during the current phase of the virus emergency.

Donegallive is asking the public, should there be a change in Taoiseach as the coronavirus pandemic continues, yes or no?

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

