POLL: Who do Donegal people want to see as the next President of the US?

The US Presidential election result will have far-reaching implications
I want to see Joe Biden become the next President of the US
I would like to see Donald Trump remain in power in the US
I have no interest in the outcome of the US Presidential Elections
Americans are going to the polls to vote for their next president.
This is the 59th quadrennial Presidential Election to be held in the US and never has it been watched to closely - and so anxiously - by the rest of the world.
While on one hand it might seem far away from us here in Ireland, the US influence is not to be underestimated. Having the support of the 'leader of the free world' could have significant implications as Brexit deals are finalised.
Who would you like to see win the US Presidential Election?
