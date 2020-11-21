HAVE YOUR SAY: Should school holidays start early to reduce the spread of Covid-19 at Christmas?

Contact
Should the schools close early for the Christmas break?
I believe it is a good idea to close school early for Christmas
I don't think the schools should close any earlier than planned
I'm not sure
The Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) is calling for schools to close early for the Christmas holidays for 'a morale boost' for teachers and to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading through extended families at Christmas.
What do you think?
