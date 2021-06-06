The Bank Holiday sun was splitting the skies as Traditional musicians from Inishowen held a Seisiún Cois Loch Súilí in Dunree Fort on Sunday afternoon.

Watched by an appreciative audience, the musicians were led by talented accordionist, Teresa McClure, from The Parish.

This was the first time the musicians had played together since August past. Organiser, Seamus McDaid, said he was very pleased with the turn out and hoped it was the first of many sessions this summer.