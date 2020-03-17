WATCH: Proud auntie shares the St Patrick's Day 2020 celebrations in Donegal

WATCH: St Patrick visiting Clonmany in Inishowen.

This charming video of Jack, Alfie, Harry and Millie who live in Urris, Clonmany, celebrating St Patrick's Day 2020 was sent to Donegal Live by their proud Aunt Louise.

The children paraded around their home and entered their video in a little competition organised by Sinéad at Catriona's Newsagents in Clonmany.

Aunt Louise thought it was very well done, so she shared it with us, to give everyone "a wee laugh."