Jubilant celebrations as Kenny is deemed elected to the 33rd Dail

In spite of being named as a poll topper early this morning, Martin Kenny TD had to wait over 12 hours before being officially elected this evening with over 15,000 votes.
Kenny was surrounded by his wife and family and numerous friends from Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal with great celebrations ensuing. The Leitrim man thanked all who had worked so hard and committed himself to working hard for all his constituents irrespective of political affiliations.
"The electorate has given us a mandate for change - we have promised this and now we can work together to change Irelan into a better place for all."
With his surplus now being distributed, there is great interest as to the destination of these valuable ballots which could well prove as kingmakers for either Marc Mac Sharry or Marian Harkin
