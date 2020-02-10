Contact
Having spent practically all his life in politics Sligo's Declan Bree expressed his disappointment saying that what it was time now for a rethink in the left strategy.
Bree was eliminated on the 13th. count with a total o5 5,292 votes.
He said "The massive surge in the Sinn Fein votes obviously took a lot of the traditional left vote but I must congratulate Martin Kenny on his performance - it was first class.
See full interview here
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
From left: James Breslin & Carol Ann Webb (Rosses Radio and winner of the ‘Heritage Communities’ Award), Anne Cassin (broadcaster and co-presenter of RTÉ Nationwide), Vincent Breslin (winner of the ‘H
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.