Watch: Sinn Féin celebrate in Donegal after Doherty and MacLochlainn are elected on first count

Contact
Sinn Féin have secured a stunning return in the Donegal constituency.
The party's finance spokesman Pearse Doherty topped the poll in the five seater with 21,044 first preference votes.
The quota was just 12,909. His running mate Padraig MacLochlainn, who lost his seat in 2016, was elected as well on the first count with 13,891 votes. Their election sparked off great celebrations among their supporters.
Doherty's surplus is now being distributed.
The big question now who is will win the other three seats in the constituency.
Fianna Fáil Charlie McConalogue and Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher are both in contention, but so too are Fine Gael's Joe McHugh and Independent Thomas Pringle.
One thing is for certain. With Sinn Féin having doubled its seats in this constituency, one sitting TD will lose his seat.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.