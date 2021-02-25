Sadness at passing of popular Clonmany Festival stalwart Hugo Boyce

There was sadness in Clonmany, Inishowen and wider Donegal this afternoon as the community learned of the passing of one of its most respected sons, Hugo Boyce or Mr Festival as he was popularly known.

A stalwart of the legendary annual Clonmany Festival, Hugo had also successfully competed for Ireland in the Transplant Games.

In a social media tribute to Hugo Boyce, Clonmany Festival said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Hugo Boyce (Mr Festival). Hugo was a lifetime member and friend of the Clonmany Festival.

"We pass our sincere condolences to Lucy, Hugo's wife, and all of Hugo's family.

"This video clip was recorded on the 50th Anniversary of the Clonmany Festival and was one of Hugo's proudest nights in the Festival. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Speaking to Donegal Live, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD said he was deeply saddened at the news his "good friend Hugo Boyce has passed away".

Deputy Mac Lochlainn added: "Hugo was a giant of the Community in Clonmany and Inishowen. He was best known as a leading light in the Clonmany Festival over the years and led it to be one of the most successful community festivals in the country.

"His determination as a man was evident again when he won a gold medal for Ireland in the World Transplant Games almost 20 years after receiving a kidney transplant in 1988.

"Hugo will be fondly remembered for his time in the North West Community Radio (NWCR). My deepest sympathy to his beloved wife Lucy and all the extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Inish Times and Donegal Live would also like to extend sympathy to Hugo's family at this sad time. Hugo was always a pleasure to meet and interview.