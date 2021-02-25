Sadness at passing of popular Clonmany Festival stalwart Hugo Boyce

Contact
There was sadness in Clonmany, Inishowen and wider Donegal this afternoon as the community learned of the passing of one of its most respected sons, Hugo Boyce or Mr Festival as he was popularly known.
A stalwart of the legendary annual Clonmany Festival, Hugo had also successfully competed for Ireland in the Transplant Games.
In a social media tribute to Hugo Boyce, Clonmany Festival said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Hugo Boyce (Mr Festival). Hugo was a lifetime member and friend of the Clonmany Festival.
"We pass our sincere condolences to Lucy, Hugo's wife, and all of Hugo's family.
"This video clip was recorded on the 50th Anniversary of the Clonmany Festival and was one of Hugo's proudest nights in the Festival. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."
Speaking to Donegal Live, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD said he was deeply saddened at the news his "good friend Hugo Boyce has passed away".
Deputy Mac Lochlainn added: "Hugo was a giant of the Community in Clonmany and Inishowen. He was best known as a leading light in the Clonmany Festival over the years and led it to be one of the most successful community festivals in the country.
"His determination as a man was evident again when he won a gold medal for Ireland in the World Transplant Games almost 20 years after receiving a kidney transplant in 1988.
"Hugo will be fondly remembered for his time in the North West Community Radio (NWCR). My deepest sympathy to his beloved wife Lucy and all the extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."
Inish Times and Donegal Live would also like to extend sympathy to Hugo's family at this sad time. Hugo was always a pleasure to meet and interview.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal microbiologist Jessica Fletcher wins International Association of Dental Research Hatton Award
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.