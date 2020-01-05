Watch: Vlogger's thumbs up for Donegal beaches and wild life sanctuary with bears and wolves

Contact
A wild life park in Donegal that has brown bears and wolves was one of the highlights of a visit to the county by vlogger Emer Kelly, who has produced a number of travel vlogs.
Her grandfather lives in Inishowen and her latest vlog has been getting good reaction.
In it she highlights some of the county’s finest beaches as well as her trip to the Wild Ireland sanctuary in Burnfoot which is the new home for many rescued animals.
Kelly began her vlogging while doing a Digital Media Design degree at the University of Limerick.
For more on the Wild Ireland sanctuary - and the remarkable story behind it - see this informative video from News360Ni by clicking HERE
