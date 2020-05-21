Calling all Donegal Marys

Contact
If you are a Mary from Dungloe, a Mary from Malin or a Mary from all points in between, talented Tyrone singer, Bernadette Morris would love to hear from you. Bernadette wants to hear from as many Donegal Marys as possible.
To celebrate the release of her new single ‘The Legion of Marys’ on May 29, Bernadette is trying to get as many pictures as possible for the music video.
Speaking to Donegal Live, Bernadette said: “To celebrate the release of ‘The Legion of Marys’ I am asking people in Donegal to celebrate the Marys in their lives by sending in photographs of their nearest and dearest Mary, to feature in a music video for the song.
“I’d be delighted if as many Mary photographs as possible could be emailed to: thelegionofmary@gmail.com.”
‘The Legion of Marys follows the success of Bernadette’s widely acclaimed debut album, ‘All The Ways You Wander’, and subsequent release ‘Where the Heart is.’
According to Bernadette, ‘The Legion of Marys’, a memorable original track, was “a reflection of growing up with a ‘Legion of Mary’s.’”
Laughing Bernadette (Mary) said: “My father and his two brothers each married a Mary, and then subsequent Mary’s were added to the family line.
“As family expanded, nicknames were used to differentiate between the different Mary’s of this huge Irish family.
“I am one of 10 children and composed this song as a tribute to my mother Mary.
“It was co-written with Ríoghnach Connolly (BBC Folk Singer of the Year, The Breathe, Afro-Celt Sound System) and has strong Irish roots and an uplifting memorable tune,” said Bernadette.
With a new album release set for later in 2020, Bernadette Morris has attracted collaborations from a group of highly accomplished musicians and songwriters, including co-writes with Eleanor McEvoy, Riìoghnach Connolly and Arborist’s Mark McCambridge.
Bernadette said: “Growing up I had a lot of strong women in my life, my five sisters, aunts and cousins and of course my mother Mary.
“I wanted to pay tribute to these women but especially to my mother, and her story.
It was great to collaborate and cowrite with Ríoghnach Connolly on this song, who really helped me inject energy into this song.”
